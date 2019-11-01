All the lawsuits against the Children’s Theatre Company over sexual abuse by former staff have been settled.

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Jeff Anderson, announced settlements in the final eight cases on Friday alongside two victims, Laura Stearns and Jina Penn-Tracy, and Kim Motes, the managing director of Children’s Theatre Company (CTC).

During the news conference, Penn-Tracy announced that the theater will put $500,000 toward the start of an independent survivors’ fund that will provide therapeutic support to victims.

“CTC has an opportunity to embrace their legacy of harm and turn it into a legacy of advocacy,” Stearns said. “I wish that it had been sooner, it is better late than never.”

Since 2015, 17 plaintiffs have sued CTC and/or former staff members over the sexual abuse of the girls and boys while studying and performing at the south Minneapolis theater in the 1970s and 1980s.

CTC is the nation’s largest theater company for youths and families, working with nearly 300,000 people a year.

The lawsuits, brought under the 2013 Minnesota Child Victims Act that extended the statute of limitations on abuse cases, also name former actor and teacher Jason McLean — who fled to Mexico in 2017 and resurfaced just this month in California — and co-founder John Clark Donahue — who died earlier this year.

Donahue pleaded guilty in the 1980s to molesting three boys and admitted to abusing and raping several boys. McLean, who was never criminally charged, faces more than $6 million in judgments between two cases — one $2.5 million judgment to an unnamed Jane Doe, who was sexually abused at 15 and 16, and a $3.68 million judgment to Stearns, who said McLean raped her when she was 15. Anderson said he will work to collect the judgments against McLean and filed an affidavit last week in Hennepin County District Court to start the process in Stearns’ case.

Stearns’ case was the only one to go to trial; besides the judgment against McLean, the jury found that the Children’s Theatre had been negligent but wasn’t liable for damages.

After the theater sought legal fees from Stearns, she started a public boycott of the theater and protests were held outside its shows. At least five teachers quit. Dozens of artists and teachers launched a website called “Standing with CTC Survivors” to push for a “humane legal strategy,” including asking the theater to admit liability. The broader Twin Cities theater community — from the Guthrie to the In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre — issued statements in support of survivors.

Motes and artistic director Peter Brosius later apologized and dropped the request for the fees from Stearns.

The theater, which is a nonprofit with more than 400 staff and a $13.5 million budget, says it’s improving training and education, including acknowledgment of the abuse, and working with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) and the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault to help with policies and procedures. The theater also plans to put together a speakers series and establish a survivor fund — one of survivors’ top requests.

Children’s Theatre staff, students and other community members suggested at a September open forum that the theater start a student council, improve communication, add a survivor to its board of directors and host more forums at neutral sites because it’s too traumatic for some survivors to be at the theater.

While McLean and Donahue are named in the lawsuits, Anderson says more than 100 victims were abused by 20 offenders at the theater.