Jason McLean fled to Mexico more than two years ago after lawsuits accused him of sexually abusing children at the Children’s Theatre Company in the 1980s.

Now, McLean, who faces more than $6 million in judgments against him, has returned to the U.S., resurfacing in Oakland, Calif., where he owns a restaurant and bar called Small Wonder.

Jeff Anderson, the attorney for plaintiffs in cases against McLean and the Children’s Theatre, said he was “a little surprised” to learn that McLean had returned to the U.S., but “I’ve never underestimated his hubris, his arrogance or the danger that he poses.”

“I have no intention of letting him escape accountability in any way, shape or form,” Anderson said. “We have and will continue to pursue all legal remedies to both expose this guy for the risks that he presents wherever he is and to do everything in our power to collect the judgments that have been entered against him for rape and sexual assault.”

McLean, now 65, was a teacher at the south Minneapolis theater in the 1980s and was never criminally charged. He couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday; a local phone number was disconnected.

But according to Bay City News Service in an article posted on SFGate.com, which first reported the news of his return, McLean denied the allegations and said in a statement that the “cost of defense against these unwarranted claims, mostly tried by damaging publicity in the media, destroyed my enterprises in Minnesota and forced me into default.”

Survivor Jina Penn-Tracy, who said she was abused from 1983 to 1985 by Jason McLean and Children’s Theatre co-founder John Clark Donahue, became emotional as she stood with her husband Scott Tracy during a protest outside the theater.ANTHONY SOUFFLÉ • anthony.souffle@startribune.com

A former employee of Small Wonder, who declined to be named fearing retribution, said McLean fled to Mexico in 2017 before a judge returned a $2.5 million judgment against him. For two years, employees ran the bar while McLean continued to own and receive money from the business in Mexico, the employee said. Two weeks ago, McLean showed up at the Oakland bar, fired the employee and the 10 staff and took over the restaurant, planning to reopen Thursday, the employee said.

“It’s such a surprise,” the employee said. “It’s like seeing a ghost. No one thought he’d come back to the U.S.”

In 2015 and 2016, six women sued McLean and the Children’s Theatre under the 2013 Minnesota Child Victims Act, which extended the statute of limitations on old abuse cases. By 2017, McLean sold his two businesses in the Dinkytown neighborhood, the Varsity Theater and the Loring Pasta Bar, and moved to California, opening Small Wonder.

The former employee said Thursday that McLean left for Mexico just three months before the $2.5 million judgment was entered against him in a case brought by a Jane Doe accusing him of “unpermitted sexual contact” when she was 15 to 16 years old and he was 29.

In 2019, a jury returned a $3.68 million verdict against McLean in Laura Stearns’ case — the first and so far only case to go to trial. The jury also found in her case that the Children’s Theatre had been negligent, but wasn’t liable for damages.

Stearns, who accused McLean of raping her at the age of 15 in the 1980s, said she doesn’t expect to recover any of the money he owes in the judgment, even if he’s returned to the U.S.

“I’m baffled that he would come back,” she said Thursday. “His guilt is so obvious.”

Even though he’s far from Minnesota, she said the news that’s he’s returned to the country would be triggering and alarming to many victims.

Several of the lawsuits were also filed against John Clark Donahue, the co-founder of the Children’s Theatre, who pleaded guilty in 1984 to abusing three boys and served 10 months. Donahue admitted in a deposition that he abused or raped 16 boys since starting the theater. He died in March at the age 80.

Anderson says more than 100 victims were abused by 20 offenders. Five other administrators and staff were charged with sexually abusing students or failing to report abuse, but they were acquitted or their charges were dismissed.

So far, the Children’s Theatre has settled seven cases, but the terms of the settlements haven’t been disclosed. Eight cases remain against the theater. The theater leaders have said they’re trying to reach settlements on the remaining cases and heal mistrust over the painful era of abuse and more recent legal and communication missteps.

Stearns, who works at the Guthrie Theater, is also trying to change how sexual violence is addressed in the Twin Cities theater community. She organized a coalition of about 20 arts leaders who are putting on 10 forums, starting at 6 p.m. Monday at Park Square Theatre.