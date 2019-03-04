A divided Minnesota Court of Appeals panel upheld Minneapolis’ $15 minimum wage ordinance, marking a victory for the city in the first major challenge of the labor law.

Graco Inc. argued the city’s law was pre-empted the state’s minimum wage law and asked a judge to stop the ordinance from going into effect in 2017. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce was also part of the lawsuit, but pulled out.

Last summer, a Hennepin County judge ruled in favor of the city. Graco appealed, and on Monday, Appeals Court Judge Renee Worke authored a decision affirming that the city’s law is valid. Appeals Court Judge Matthew Johnson dissented.

In 2017, Minneapolis became the first Midwestern city to adopt a $15 minimum wage, which will be phased in over the next several years. Other cities across the country, including Seattle, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., have also adopted a $15 minimum wage, and St. Paul leaders voted last year to do the same.

