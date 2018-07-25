In the first major settlement since Minneapolis changed its minimum wage laws, a McDonald's franchise has agreed to pay $20,000 in back wages and penalties for underpaying its workers.

A city Department of Civil Rights investigation earlier this year found the 210 E. Lake St. McDonald's paid dozens of its employees less than the $10 minimum that went into effect in January.

In addition to the payments, the fast-food restaurant will participate in training with civil rights staff. Managers and owners will attend a roundtable focused on "creating a safe space for all to discuss workplace concerns," according to the city.

"This was an inadvertent error that was immediately corrected and we've worked with the city to address this matter," said Connie Williams, owner of the franchise.

Last year, the Minneapolis City Council passed a series of labor ordinances designed to protect low-wage workers, including scaling up the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024. As of January, the minimum pay at large employers went up to $10. It increased to $11.25 this month.

After several workers complained about being underpaid, city investigators found the fast-food restaurant had shorted dozens of employees since the new law went into effect.