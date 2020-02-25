Zach Parise could have been with a new team Tuesday.

Instead, he was at Xcel Energy Center preparing to face the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Wild explored trading him Monday ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

“It was a pretty stressful day yesterday,” the 35-year-old winger said. “It wasn’t uncomfortable showing up to the rink today. I think players understand these types of things happen. So, there was no issue there. But yeah, yesterday was pretty stressful.”

Parise, in the eighth season of his 13-year, $98 million contract, was said to be headed for the New York Islanders in what would have been a surprising deadline deal, but the teams apparently could not work out terms. Parise said he’d known about the possibility for about a week. General Manager Bill Guerin approached him “with something involving another team, and we talked about it and that’s kind of the extent, I guess.”

He declined to say whether he waived his no-movement clause. Parise wasn’t sure how close he was to leaving the Wild but said he was “not disappointed by any means” still to be with the team.

“I love it here,” he said. “I always have. My goals here haven’t changed — it’s help this team.”

Zach Parise, with his wife Alisha and their children, watched a Feb. 15 video tribute to celebrate his 1,000th NHL game. Parise’s mother, Donna, is at far left and Wild owner Craig Leipold, GM Bill Guerin and special advisor Mike Modano are at right.

“I’m thinking about the Blue Jackets and winning this game and closing that gap in the playoffs,” he said.

Wild vs. Columbus, 7 p.m. (FSN)

Projected lineup

Gerald Mayhew-Eric Staal-Kevin Fiala

Marcus Foligno-Alex Galchenyuk-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jordan Greenway

Ryan Donato-Mikko Koivu-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Brad Hunt-Greg Pateryn

Alex Stalock

Key numbers

2: Goals for winger Kevin Fiala in his last three games.

196: Career assists for defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

1-1: Record for the Wild vs. the Blue Jackets last season.

30: Career points in 57 career games for defenseman Ryan Suter against Columbus.

22: Points for winger Marcus Foligno this season, one shy of tying his career high.

About the Blue Jackets:

– two ahead of Carolina. The victory Monday snapped an eight-game winless skid for the team. In that game, the Blue Jackets reached the 40-shot mark for the second straight game. The team is 5-5-1 in the second half of a back-to-back.