Zach Parise didn’t address the media after Wild practice on Monday at Tria Rink, and for good reason.

Social media traffic was going crazy with noontime rumors of a deal that would send the 35-year-old winger, in the eighth season of a 13-year, $98 million, no-trade contract, to the New York Islanders.

Turns out, there was a lot of smoke but no fire. Wild general manager Bill Guerin didn’t pull off any deadline deals.

Parise leads the Wild with 21 goals and played his 1,000th game on Feb. 7. Given the constraints of his contract, any trade would have been complicated, probably too complicated to pull off at the last minute. Several reports indicated he had waived his no-trade clause, however.

There was also speculation the Wild could be moving one of its top-four defenseman at the deadline, but that didn’t happen.

Guerin might be in a better position for a big trade close to the NHL Draft when more teams are involved in discussions.

He did trade veteran winger Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh two weeks ago for a first-round pick in 2020, prospect Caden Addison and forward Alex Galchenyuk.

Two former Gophers switched teams before the 2 p.m. deadline. Defenseman Brady Skjei went from the Rangers to the Hurricanes for a first-round pick, and Erik Haula was in a multiplayer trade in leaving Carolina for Florida, which sent center Vincent Trocheck to the Hurricanes.

Edmonton got forwards Andreas Athanasiou and Ryan Kuffner from Detroit for center Sam Gagner and two draft picks, and the teams also worked a deal where defenseman Mike Green went north for former Wild center Kyle Brodziak.

Veteran forward Patrick Marleau, who is nearing the NHL record for games played, was acquired by Pittsburgh from San Jose for a third-round pick.

The Islanders did get forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from Ottawa for a first, second and third round selection.