The Wild’s playoff push will continue Sunday against the Blues at Xcel Energy Center without two regulars.

Center Luke Kunin is expected to miss 10-14 days with an upper-body injury, and defenseman Carson Soucy is projected to be out two-to-four weeks with an upper-body injury.

Both were hurt Friday in the 5-3 win over the Oilers.

“Obviously very key players for us, but we’ve got guys that have played all year that will play in those positions,” interim coach Dean Evason said. “We’ll mix the lines up a little bit and have some different looks. [It’s] cliché but whenever somebody goes out, somebody has to step up. Souc and Kunny are real good players for us, obviously, and we’re expecting guys to step up for sure.”

With those two unavailable, the Wild recalled winger Gerald Mayhew and defenseman Louie Belpedio from the American Hockey League. Neither is likely to play Sunday. Soucy was moved to injured reserve to create the additional roster spot the team needed to accommodate both players.

This promotion to the NHL comes amid Mayhew’s terrific season with Iowa.

In 48 games, he has 39 goals and 22 assists for 61 points – leading the league in scoring, goals and game-winning goals (10). He did play seven games with the Wild earlier this season, scoring his first NHL goal in his debut. But he’s been in the minors ever since that stint.

“I’m a pretty patient person,” Mayhew said. “It’s tough when you’re doing well. I think in a sense [General Manager Bill Guerin] just wants to keep me down there to continue to do what I’m doing. Just keep going.”

Projected lineup:

Ryan Donato-Eric Staal-Kevin Fiala

Zach Parise-Alex Galchenyuk-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno-Joel Eriksson Ek-Jordan Greenway

Victor Rask-Mikko Koivu-Ryan Hartman

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Brad Hunt-Greg Pateryn

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

0-1-1: Record for the Wild this season vs. Blues.

5-1: Run for the Wild in its last six contests against the Central Division.

12: Points for winger Kevin Fiala in his past nine games.

10: Assists for defenseman Ryan Suter over his last 14 games.

8-3-3: Showing at home for the Wild over its past 14 contests at home.

About the Blues:

St. Louis is sitting atop the Central Division, one point ahead of second-place Colorado. The Blues have won three in a row, a span in which they’ve outshot their opponents 9-1. Before a 5-1 victory Friday in Dallas, the Blues posted back-to-back shutouts. Winger David Perron has a team-high 24 goals and 57 points. Goalie Jordan Binnington is 26-11-7 with a .260 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.