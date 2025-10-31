Zen Box Izakaya closing after 20 years in downtown Minneapolis

Ng and Goh opened their first Zen Box in the skyway in 2004. When they expanded to Washington Avenue S. in 2011, “we were young and ambitious,” Ng said. They went from a casual ramen shop to a full-service izakaya, introducing Twin Cities diners to the social, shareable style of Japanese eating. The new space near the Guthrie Theatre became a neighborhood mainstay for pre-theater dinners of Japanese curry and Ng’s intricate bowls of ramen.