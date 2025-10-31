Zen Box Izakaya closing after 20 years in downtown Minneapolis

Since its days serving steaming bowls of ramen to downtown workers in the skyway to its full-service restaurant expanding the reach of Japanese comfort food, Zen Box Izakaya has been a Minneapolis dining fixture for more than two decades.
On Nov. 22, the restaurant will serve its last meal.
Owners John Ng and Lina Goh announced the closure Friday, citing an accumulation of challenges: pandemic recovery; a 2½-year road construction project that cut off access; and the recent sale of the Mill District building where they are located. The building was in foreclosure at the time of the sale, according to Hennepin County records.
“It’s a lot,” Goh told the Star Tribune. “With a 20-year run, it’s a sign for us to move on and do something else.”
Ng and Goh opened their first Zen Box in the skyway in 2004. When they expanded to Washington Avenue S. in 2011, “we were young and ambitious,” Ng said. They went from a casual ramen shop to a full-service izakaya, introducing Twin Cities diners to the social, shareable style of Japanese eating. The new space near the Guthrie Theatre became a neighborhood mainstay for pre-theater dinners of Japanese curry and Ng’s intricate bowls of ramen.
Ng earned the nickname “Ramen Architect” for his background in architecture and his meticulous approach to balance and structure. For him, the restaurant was about more than food. “It’s about honesty,” he said. “Even though we’re far from Japan, we can still show people what real Japanese ingredients and technique can do.”
That philosophy made Ng one of the region’s most respected ramen chefs and inspired him to launch Ramen Attack, a four-year festival that brought guest chefs from around the world and drew thousands of attendees to downtown Minneapolis to celebrate the art of broth and noodles.
“We just want to leave a legacy,” Ng said. “We were the first wave to introduce something different here. Now you see everybody doing it.”