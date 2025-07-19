Rising cost of Twin Cities ballfield rentals puts financial pressure on youth leagues

In the decade since Tom Stevens got involved with his local youth baseball association, the Mendota Heights parent has watched the price of renting fields from nearby cities steadily rise.
The softball and baseball diamond rentals that were free a decade ago now cost $50 per player for the season — a sizable chunk of the Two Rivers Athletic Association’s entire budget.
It has “an enormous impact on our program,” said Stevens, the association’s softball commissioner, adding that “there are definitely people making decisions to no longer play.”
Long embraced as a more affordable alternative to club sports, youth athletic associations are contending with creeping costs for something essential: a space to play. That’s frustrating some parents who worry the trend could prompt a small-time exodus from local sports leagues, though city officials say the elevated fees are needed for the fields’ upkeep.
Baseball and softball diamonds require “significant maintenance and preparation,” said Eric Weiss, West St. Paul’s parks and recreation director.
“Maintaining a balance between expenses and revenue is crucial to maintaining great ballfields,” he said.
Brian Monahan of the Metro Baseball League, a nonprofit that promotes youth baseball across the Twin Cities metro, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, said member communities are increasingly reporting rising costs for field rentals.
“It’s definitely a concern of ours, because we want to help our programs be affordable,” he said. “We know there are a lot of families that can’t play at the club price.”