Young men swung to the right for Trump after a campaign dominated by masculine appeals

Young Latino men's views of the Democratic Party were much more negative than in 2020, while young Black men's views of the party didn't really move. About 6 in 10 Latino men under 30 had a somewhat or very favorable view of the Democrats in 2020, which fell to about 4 in 10 this year. On the other hand, about two-thirds of young Black men had a favorable view of the Democrats this year, which was almost identical to how they saw the party four years ago.