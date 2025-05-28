Trial date set in years-long saga of disputed gravel road outside Mora, Minn.

Renee and Andy Crisman live with their three daughters in a new solar-powered house at the end of a long driveway, and the family raises grass-fed cattle on the land. The dispute has affected not just township road maintenance but school bus routes — the Crismans’ elementary-aged daughters travel more than a half mile for pickup — mail delivery, which they get from a post office box miles away, and new fiber internet lines, which have been blocked from their property.