In Kanabec County, years-long legal battle over disputed gravel road nears a final judgment

A county judge called the action “unreasonable and absurd,” and township electors voted to end an appeal of the decision. Township supervisors refused to drop their appeal, calling the vote improper. An appellate judge agreed with the township, saying it had no duty to maintain the road. As a compromise, the township extended a different road to the Crismans’ property line. The Crismans, who note the township still maintains six stretches of road where no one lives, refused to build a second driveway to that road, calling it unfair cronyism by the township.