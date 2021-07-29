Xcel Energy posted a solid second quarter, its profits rising 7.4 %, besting Wall Street's forecast.

Minneapolis-based Xcel, Minnesota's largest utility, Thursday announced second quarter earnings of $311 million, or 58 cents per share, up more than 7% from the same period a year ago.

Stock analysts' average earnings estimate was 54 cents for 2021's second quarter.

"Xcel Energy had a strong second quarter, and we reaffirm our 2021 guidance range," Ben Fowke, Xcel's CEO, said in a press statement. "We reached constructive rate case settlements in New Mexico, North Dakota and Wisconsin."

Xcel also operates in Texas and a small slice of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Its largest markets are Minnesota and Colorado, and the latter anchored its profit increases during the second quarter.

Xcel posted second quarter revenues of $3.1 billion, up 18% over a year ago and topping analysts' estimates of $2.69 billion.

Aside from stronger sales, increases in income from higher rates and non-fuel riders (effectively surcharges) buoyed Xcel's second quarter profits.

Xcel's stock was up 35 cents, less than 1%, in Thursday morning trading.