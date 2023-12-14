Xcel Energy has been fined $14,000 for storing radioactive water without a permit in the aftermath of a spill last year at its Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

The plant, about a 30-minute drive northwest of the Twin Cities, sprung a leak of tritium-tainted water in late 2022, when a broken pipe allowed some 400,000 gallons to seep out. The utility and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency didn't reveal the leak to the public until the following March, drawing public criticism and a promise from state officials to be more transparent.

According to an MPCA press release on Thursday, the agency fined Xcel for its use of temporary aboveground storage tanks to hold the tritiated water. Xcel broke state regulations by holding more than a million gallons of the water in the tanks without first seeking a permit.

In addition to paying the fine, "Xcel Energy was required to immediately obtain the permit before continuing its response and cleanup. The MPCA issued the appropriate permit in May 2023, requiring the use of temporary tanks to end by Nov. 1," the release said.

Stephen Mikkelson, a spokesman for MPCA, said the agency's investigation started after Xcel got the needed permit in May, and closed last month. He wrote in an email that the agency "communicates about enforcement actions after the entire enforcement process has concluded," and the entity it is investigating has paid a fine, made improvements, or done both.

Kevin Coss, a spokesman for Xcel, did not immediately provide a comment.

Tritium is a mildly radioactive isotope of hydrogen that it a common byproduct at nuclear plants. It can only harm people if ingested in significant amounts.

The Monticello plant is located on the banks of the Mississippi River, upstream of the point where the city of Minneapolis collects its source of drinking water. State health officials said that even if the tritiated water did reach the river, it would be so diluted that it would not pose a threat downstream.

Dealing with the leak presented a months-long challenge as Xcel pumped up the tritiated groundwater and tried multiple strategies to stop the plume from reaching the river. Its temporary patch on the original leaky pipe failed at one point, and prompted the plant to shut down, so it could install a more permanent fix.

Xcel also said in July that some of the tritiated water that remained underground had possibly reached the Mississippi, as it showed up in a monitoring well next to the river. But the tritium was detected in levels far below the Environmental Protection Agency's health limit for the isotope in drinking water.

The MPCA's press release said that Xcel is no longer holding the tritiated water in temporary tanks, and has built a more permanent lined pond for storage.

