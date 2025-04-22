Wrong-way driver on Minnesota highway causes crash that kills 1, critically injures another

A wrong-way driver north of the Twin Cities caused a late-night crash that killed one person and critically injured another, officials said Tuesday.
The collision occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Monday north of Cambridge on Hwy. 65 at 389th Avenue NE., the State Patrol said.
The patrol said that minivan driver Kenneth Michael Snyder, 64, of nearby Braham, was heading south on Hwy. 65, crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a pickup truck driven by Kalen Nicholas Frederick Kluge, 17, also of Braham.
Snyder died at the scene. The patrol noted he had not been wearing his seat at the time of the crash.
Kluge was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.