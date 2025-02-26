Two drivers are dead after a man traveling the wrong way on a central Minnesota highway crashed head-on into an oncoming SUV, officials said Tuesday.
Both drivers who died in wrong-way collision on central Minnesota highway are identified
The collision occurred about 5 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 23 near Cold Spring, the State Patrol said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2025 at 1:42AM
The collision occurred about 5 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 23 near Cold Spring, the State Patrol said.
A Chevy SUV was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 23 and struck a Volkswagen SUV head-on, according to the patrol.
The Chevy’s 52-year-old driver, James Arthur Wilton of Fairchild, Wis., and the VW’s 35-year-old driver Greg John Steil of Richmond, Minn., did not survive, Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said.
The collision occurred about 5 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 23 near Cold Spring, the State Patrol said.