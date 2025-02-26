St. Cloud

Both drivers who died in wrong-way collision on central Minnesota highway are identified

The collision occurred about 5 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 23 near Cold Spring, the State Patrol said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2025 at 1:42AM
Minnesota State Patrol (Minnesota State Patrol)

Two drivers are dead after a man traveling the wrong way on a central Minnesota highway crashed head-on into an oncoming SUV, officials said Tuesday.

The collision occurred about 5 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 23 near Cold Spring, the State Patrol said.

A Chevy SUV was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 23 and struck a Volkswagen SUV head-on, according to the patrol.

The Chevy’s 52-year-old driver, James Arthur Wilton of Fairchild, Wis., and the VW’s 35-year-old driver Greg John Steil of Richmond, Minn., did not survive, Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

Both drivers who died in wrong-way collision on central Minnesota highway are identified

card image

The collision occurred about 5 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 23 near Cold Spring, the State Patrol said.

St. Cloud

Charges say woman accosted in dorm by two students she didn’t know, raped by one of them

card image

St. Cloud

St. Cloud State wants to raze buildings to create green spaces, cohesive campus

card image