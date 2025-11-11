At Split Rock Lighthouse, passed by the Edmund Fitzgerald 50 years ago, a beacon of light to honor the dead

TWO HARBORS, MINN. – The SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in a wicked storm 50 years ago on Lake Superior. On Monday, at Split Rock Lighthouse, where the doomed ship passed on its final trip, the sun shone bright on a chilly day and the water below merely rippled.
An annual event paying homage to the crew — including the names of the 29 lost men read aloud, a bell ringing after each, and then the lighting of the historic beacon — drew thousands to the North Shore.
“I’ve always wanted to come,” said Sue Lenarz, who drove up from St. Cloud. “I just think it’s important to honor the men who died on the ship.”
Former site manager Lee Radzak started the tradition of lighting the beacon at the already decommissioned lighthouse in 1985, on the 10th anniversary of the ship’s sinking. He recalled hearing Gordon Lightfoot’s song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” while driving in his car. He decided that when he got back to the lighthouse, where he lived, he would let the beacon glow for a few hours on the misty night.
It started as a quiet tribute, then neighbors caught on in following years. Now it’s a tradition that draws masses.
Hayes Scriven, who watches over the lighthouse today, said the celebration was important because relatives of those on board — and of others lost on the big lakes — still grieve.
“Beyond remembering the Fitzgerald and its crew, this ceremony also stands to commemorate all those who have perished on the Great Lakes,” he said, listing names of other shipwrecks. “We remember them all, every ship, every sailor, every story that the Great Lakes still hold beneath the surface.”
This year, the event’s 2,000 tickets sold out weeks in advance. Hours before the ceremony, parking was limited to the shoulder of the roads surrounding the historical site in Two Harbors. Shuttles ferried visitors to a drop-off in front of the Split Rock Visitor Center.