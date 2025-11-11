Duluth

At Split Rock Lighthouse, passed by the Edmund Fitzgerald 50 years ago, a beacon of light to honor the dead

About 2,000 attend memorial ceremony to mark the anniversary of the tragedy at sea.

By Christa Lawler

Split Rock Lighthouse shines its beacon over Lake Superior after a ceremony honoring the 29 lives lost in the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald 50 years ago was held at the historic site north of Two Harbors, Minn., on Monday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

TWO HARBORS, MINN. – The SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in a wicked storm 50 years ago on Lake Superior. On Monday, at Split Rock Lighthouse, where the doomed ship passed on its final trip, the sun shone bright on a chilly day and the water below merely rippled.

An annual event paying homage to the crew — including the names of the 29 lost men read aloud, a bell ringing after each, and then the lighting of the historic beacon — drew thousands to the North Shore.

Robert Ditto, an interpretive staffer, stands by as fellow staffer Scott Johnson tolls a ship’s bell 30 times, 29 for the lives lost on the Edmund Fitzgerald and once to honor all other lives lost in shipwrecks on Lake Superior, during a ceremony at Split Rock Lighthouse on Monday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“I’ve always wanted to come,” said Sue Lenarz, who drove up from St. Cloud. “I just think it’s important to honor the men who died on the ship.”

Former site manager Lee Radzak started the tradition of lighting the beacon at the already decommissioned lighthouse in 1985, on the 10th anniversary of the ship’s sinking. He recalled hearing Gordon Lightfoot’s song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” while driving in his car. He decided that when he got back to the lighthouse, where he lived, he would let the beacon glow for a few hours on the misty night.

It started as a quiet tribute, then neighbors caught on in following years. Now it’s a tradition that draws masses.

Hayes Scriven, who watches over the lighthouse today, said the celebration was important because relatives of those on board — and of others lost on the big lakes — still grieve.

“Beyond remembering the Fitzgerald and its crew, this ceremony also stands to commemorate all those who have perished on the Great Lakes,” he said, listing names of other shipwrecks. “We remember them all, every ship, every sailor, every story that the Great Lakes still hold beneath the surface.”

Ed Maki, an interpretive staff member at Split Rock Lighthouse for 40 years, stands atop the lit tower as visitors take in the sight after the ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

This year, the event’s 2,000 tickets sold out weeks in advance. Hours before the ceremony, parking was limited to the shoulder of the roads surrounding the historical site in Two Harbors. Shuttles ferried visitors to a drop-off in front of the Split Rock Visitor Center.

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber and Duluth Mayor Roger Reinert spoke at the ceremony, the latter joining the Lighthouse Quartet in a hymn.

Susan Munson of Starbuck, Minn., grew up in Taconite Harbor, Minn., a city up the North Shore that no longer exists. She remembers the way the waves from the 1975 storm created ice formations on the trees farther inland than she had ever seen.

She made a connection online with a relative of the ship’s cook, Robert C. Rafferty, who died aboard the ship. She wore a card with his name on it to the event — and passed out cards to people on her shuttle who liked the idea.

Related Coverage

“I said I really wanted to honor him,” Munson said.

On the night the freighter went down, it had pulled out of a dock in Superior, Wis. Two men on board were from Minnesota and seven from Wisconsin, including two from Superior.

The Edmund Fitzgerald lies 530 feet below the surface, technically in Canadian waters but close to Michigan, half of it upside down. The 26,116 tons of taconite it was carrying to Zug Island in Detroit are scattered alongside it.

For this year’s commemoration, three members of the Rowland family made the trip to Split Rock from the Minneapolis area and found a spot to spread a picnic blanket and enjoy snacks that included Lake Superior whitefish from nearby Russ Kendall’s Smokehouse. They played Lightfoot’s song as Interstate 35 descended into Duluth. This year Amy Rowland taught her third-grade class in Bloomington to say in unison “We’re holding our own” — the words of the final radio transmission from the Edmund Fitzgerald — during a lesson about the ship.

Michael Rowland, Amy’s father, said he remembered how unbelievable it was that a ship like that could sink.

The trip to the lighthouse was a chance to be together on that picnic blanket, said Amy’s sister Annie Rowland.

“A moment to pause,” she said.

A visitor wipes tears as a ship’s bell is tolled 30 times, 29 for the lives lost on the SS Edmund Fitzgerald and once to honor all other lives lost in shipwrecks on Lake Superior, during a ceremony at Split Rock Lighthouse on Monday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
