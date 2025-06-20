Things To Do

Worth It podcast: Clawcades, Grandma’s Marathon and mapping queer history

Each week we share the happenings around Minnesota worth your time, money and attention.

By Nicole Norfleet and

Aaron Brown

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025 at 11:00AM

(Listen here on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music)

Happy Pride Month! We’ll hear stories from an online map that’s documenting stories of LGBTQ and Two Spirit people in Greater Minnesota. Grandma’s Marathon is this weekend and we’ll take a closer look at the one hill runners will have to face to finish. We’ll show you the line between legal and illegal e-bikes. And, we’ll get the inside scoop on the clawcade craze. Are we OK with these little casinos for kids?

On this week’s episode

  • Storytelling map explores hidden stories of LGBTQ communities in rural Minnesota
    • Lemon Drop Hill, an infamous spot along the Grandma’s Marathon course, lives up to its lore
      • An ‘illegal class’ of e-bike brings friction, complaints on Minnesota trails
        • Columnist Laura Yuen on whether the new wave of claw machines could get kids hooked on gambling

          This week’s guests

          This week our guests are columnist Laura Yuen, Duluth reporter Christa Lawler, outdoors reporter Bob Timmons, and visual art reporter Alicia Eler.

          Hosted by Nicole Norfleet and Aaron Brown, “Worth It” is a collaboration between the Minnesota Star Tribune and Lemonada Media. The production team includes Melissa Townsend, Tiffany Bui, Kryssy Pease, Zoë Jackson, Casey Darnell, Steve Nelson and Jenni Pinkley.

          Nicole Norfleet

          Night Editor

          Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

          Aaron Brown

          Editorial Columnist

          Aaron Brown is a columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board. He’s based on the Iron Range but focuses on the affairs of the entire state.

