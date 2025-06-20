Worth It podcast: Clawcades, Grandma’s Marathon and mapping queer history

(Listen here on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music)
Happy Pride Month! We’ll hear stories from an online map that’s documenting stories of LGBTQ and Two Spirit people in Greater Minnesota. Grandma’s Marathon is this weekend and we’ll take a closer look at the one hill runners will have to face to finish. We’ll show you the line between legal and illegal e-bikes. And, we’ll get the inside scoop on the clawcade craze. Are we OK with these little casinos for kids?
On this week’s episode
- Storytelling map explores hidden stories of LGBTQ communities in rural Minnesota
- Lemon Drop Hill, an infamous spot along the Grandma’s Marathon course, lives up to its lore
- An ‘illegal class’ of e-bike brings friction, complaints on Minnesota trails
- Columnist Laura Yuen on whether the new wave of claw machines could get kids hooked on gambling
This week’s guests
This week our guests are columnist Laura Yuen, Duluth reporter Christa Lawler, outdoors reporter Bob Timmons, and visual art reporter Alicia Eler.
Hosted by Nicole Norfleet and Aaron Brown, “Worth It” is a collaboration between the Minnesota Star Tribune and Lemonada Media. The production team includes Melissa Townsend, Tiffany Bui, Kryssy Pease, Zoë Jackson, Casey Darnell, Steve Nelson and Jenni Pinkley.