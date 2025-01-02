OTTAWA – James Hagens and Ryan Leonard both scored twice as Team USA beat Switzerland 7-2 on Thursday at the world junior hockey championships.
Team USA beats Switzerland 7-2 in world junior hockey quarterfinals
Gophers forwards Brodie Ziemer and Oliver Moore both had two assists, while James Hagens and Ryan Leonard scored twice.
The Americans advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
The Wild’s 2024 first-round pick, Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, had a goal and an assist for the U.S., which also got goals from Danny Nelson (Maple Grove) and Brandon Svoboda.
Gophers forwards Brodie Ziemer (Chaska) and Oliver Moore (Mounds View) both had two assists and UMD defenseman Adam Kleber (Chaska) had an assist.
Hampton Slukynsky (Warroad) made 17 saves for the U.S., which led 7-1 after two periods.
Sweden outshot Latvia 50-17 but settled for a 3-2 victory in the day’s first quarterfinal. Canada played Czechia and Finland beat Slovakia 5-3 in the later games.
Team USA won the gold medal at last year’s world juniors. Next year’s tournament will be in Minnesota, starting in late December.
