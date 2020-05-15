A bag of limp salad. A plastic container of room-temperature leftovers. Nothing at all.

If any of these sound like your typical workweek lunch — consumed mindlessly in front of your computer — you might be in need of some help. Weeks into working from home (for those who are fortunate enough to be able to do so), fledgling home cooks are having to fend for themselves at lunchtime, beholden only to what’s in the fridge, with nary a food truck or skyway cafe in sight.

Consider this time at home, working steps away from your own kitchen, as an opportunity to rethink the midday meal. Requiring only a creative raid of your pantry, you can turn a boring noontime bite into the centerpiece of your day.

We asked Twin Cities chefs to tell us what’s in their pantries, and how they’d use those items to make a run-of-the-mill lunch into something extraordinary. Take their ideas and run with them using whatever you have on hand. These recipes are a launchpad.

Don’t have olives? Use up an open bottle of capers or pickles or pepperoncini. Don’t have corn tortillas? Flour works. If you like heat, add more spice, or some hot sauce.

It might not replace skyway pizza, but these recipes could change your mind about ordinary lunch.

Lachelle Cunningham Chef and owner, Chelles’ Kitchen, and culinary educator, the Good Acre.

In her kitchen: Almond butter, bread, bananas. What she made: Grilled Nut Butter and Banana Sammy With Date Caramel Sauce. Through the Good Acre, Cunningham trains school-lunch staffs how to cook with farm-fresh ingredients, so she knows what makes a good lunch. Peanut butter and jelly might be a school cafeteria fixture, but done her way — griddled, with banana in the middle — it’s a craveable meal for any setting. Made with sprouted ancient grain bread and toasted in butter (vegan for her), “these sandwiches are my go-to when I want something sweet, but also nutritious.” Then she takes it up another notch, with a faux caramel sauce made from puréed dates (or other dried fruit) and coconut cream. She’ll drizzle the sauce over the sandwich or just dunk the wedges right in. For her, lunch is all about ingenuity — and a little planning. She’ll make mini pizzas out of flour tortillas. Or cook up a big batch of greens and grains to repurpose in various ways. It doesn’t have to take long. “I’ll put a little effort in once or twice a week, and then I can quickly put something together in 10 to 15 minutes,” she said. Grilled Nut Butter and Banana Sammy With Date Caramel Sauce Serves 1 Note: You will need a cast-iron skillet. From chef Lachelle Cunningham of the Good Acre. • Butter for grilling • At least 2 pieces of your favorite bread (she uses sprouted ancient grain bread) • Nut butter (peanut, almond, sunflower, etc.) • 1 banana, sliced • Date Caramel Sauce (recipe follows) Directions: Heat cast-iron skillet over medium heat and then add about 1 to 2 tablespoons butter to melt. Coat the bottom of the pan with the butter and then add your bread. Cunningham likes to swipe the bread around in the pan to soak up the butter. Allow the bread to brown and then remove it from the pan. Allow it to cool slightly and then spread nut butter on both slices, putting it on the toasted sides only. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons more butter to the pan to melt, spreading around in the pan. Place the bread back in the pan with the untoasted side down and the nut butter side up. Swipe the bread around in the pan to soak up the butter and allow the toast to brown. Then remove it from the pan with the nut butter side up. Place the banana slices on one of the pieces of toast and then enclose with the other piece of toast with nut butter. Slice the sandwich in half and drizzle the Date Caramel Sauce over it or serve on the side for dipping. Date Caramel Sauce Makes about 2 cups Note: Cunningham suggests that 1 cup of nut butter could be added to the sauce, if desired. • 1/4 c. coconut oil, melted • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract •8 oz. pitted dates, coarsely cut • 1/3 c. coconut cream • 1 pinch salt • Zest of 1/2 orange, optional • Juice of 1 orange, optional • Water, optional Directions: In a blender, combine the melted coconut oil, vanilla, dates, coconut cream, salt, orange zest and juice. Process, adding water until it reaches a desired thickness in consistency and viscosity.

Justin Sutherland Chef and managing partner, Handsome Hog, the Fitz and other St. Paul restaurants.

In his kitchen: Boxed macaroni and cheese, rotisserie chicken. What he made: Fancy Mac and Cheese. “My lunch tip is to always buy the whole rotisserie chicken from your favorite grocery store,” Sutherland said. “They range from $3.99 to $11.99 depending on your spot. Throw it in the fridge, then pick the meat off the bones and you have chicken meat for days.” He’ll use the chicken in sandwiches and soups, add it to ramen noodles or stovetop stuffing. Sutherland’s favorite application is macaroni and cheese, and by jazzing up the boxed stuff with full-fat dairy, such as sour cream and cottage cheese, it “helps bring a side dish to a restaurant-quality meal.” He tops the hot dish with a dash of hot sauce and those fried onions in a can. Fancy Mac and Cheese Serves 4 • 1 (7.25-oz.) box macaroni and cheese • 4 tbsp. butter • Milk • 1/4 c. sour cream • 1/4 c. cottage cheese • Milk • Broccoli florets, fresh or frozen • Shredded rotisserie chicken • Salt and pepper • Hot sauce, such as Cry Baby Craig’s • Canned fried onions, such as French’s Directions: Cook the noodles according to package directions; drain. To the noodles, add the butter, the mix’s cheese powder and enough milk to dissolve the cheese. Fold in the sour cream and cottage cheese. Meanwhile, steam the broccoli until crisp-tender; then drain. Shred the rotisserie chicken and cut into as many bite-size pieces as you wish to use. Add to the pasta, along with the broccoli and a dash of hot sauce. Top with the fried onions and either serve immediately or heat in the oven at 350 degrees until hot throughout.

David Fhima Chef and owner, Fhima’s Minneapolis, executive chef for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

In his kitchen: Canned tuna, potatoes, olives. What he made: Baked Potato Niçoise. “Lunch had become the afterthought,” said Fhima, about the meal’s place within the American workday. “If you think about it, in France, lunch is a big deal. In Italy, lunch is a big deal.” Maybe we need to change how we eat, he said. “Wouldn’t that be awesome if we just started a culture of lunch here?” France is on Fhima’s mind with his pantry recipe for the Riviera classic, the Niçoise salad. He puts a spin on it by stuffing a mixture of tuna, chopped fresh vegetables and briny olives into a hollowed-out baked potato. “Then you just take the potato with your hand and just eat it.” Baked Potato Niçoise Serves 2 Note: “Everybody has eggs, everybody has potatoes, everybody has tuna. The potato becomes a bed that houses these beautiful ingredients. If you don’t have olives, you add capers; you don’t have capers, you add pickles or something fermented,” Fhima said. You will need to cook the eggs and green beans or asparagus in advance. • 1 large russet potato • 2 (5-oz.) cans or 4 (2.6-oz.) packets tuna fish, drained • Olive oil • Vinegar or juice from 1 lemon • Tomatoes, diced, optional • Jalapeno or bell pepper, diced, optional • Dijon mustard, to taste, optional • Salt and pepper to taste • Anchovies, whole or chopped, optional • Olives, capers or pickles, chopped • 3 eggs, medium to hard-cooked, sliced • Green beans or asparagus, cooked • Red onion, sliced thin, optional Directions: Poke the potato with the tines of a fork several times. Bake the potato at 400 degrees until you can pierce it easily with a fork, about 45 minutes or more, depending on its size. Cut the potato in half. Remove some of the middle (you can nibble on it later). Mix the tuna with some olive oil and vinegar. Stir in the tomatoes, jalapeño, mustard, salt and pepper to taste. Place the mixture inside each half of the potato. Top with anchovies, olives, eggs, green beans and onion.

Yia Vang Chef and owner, Union Hmong Kitchen and the forthcoming Vinai.

In his kitchen: Leftovers, red curry paste, canned coconut milk. What he made: “Leftover” Red Coconut Curry. If you don’t already have red curry paste in your refrigerator, you should, says Vang. “Curry paste can last forever,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever known a curry paste to go bad.” He’ll throw a dollop into almost anything, and uses it like tomato paste — cooking it down with his aromatics until they turn a dark amber. (If you don’t have the curry paste, a quick alternative is to cook down minced garlic and ginger with some paprika and a dash of cayenne or other ground chile.) Vang keeps his pantry stocked with items from the questionably named “ethnic foods” aisle at the supermarket. “Doesn’t all food come from all cultures?” he said, laughing. “It hurts my heart.” That’s usually where the coconut milk is stocked, and a can of it, in combination with red curry paste and any vegetables that have been lingering in the refrigerator, makes an easy curry. “Curry is a base food, basically,” Vang said. “You can make the dish out of almost anything.” Leftover Red Coconut Curry Makes 4 servings Note: If you make a lot, “it’s like chili in that it tastes better the next day because all those flavors incorporate.” Adjust the ingredients to your tastes. From chef Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen. • 1/3 c. onions, chopped • 1/3 c. carrots or other vegetables, chopped • 1 tbsp. vegetable oil • 1 tsp. garlic, chopped • 1 tsp. fresh ginger, chopped • 1 tsp. lemongrass, chopped, optional • 1 tbsp. red curry paste (such as Mae Poy brand) • 1 (8-oz). can coconut milk • 3/4 c. chicken stock, optional • Salt and pepper to taste • Frozen vegetables, optional • Leftover protein, such as chicken, fish, pork, shrimp or a mix • 1 tsp. fish sauce, optional • Optional garnishes: fresh cilantro sprigs; sliced green onion; lime wedges • Leftover cooked rice Directions: In a medium pot or sauce pan over medium-high heat, cook onion, carrot or other vegetables in about a tablespoon of vegetable oil. When vegetables soften, add garlic, ginger and lemongrass (if you have it). Stir and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add red curry paste to the pot and stir to coat vegetables. Allow the paste to darken, about 30 seconds more. Pour in the coconut milk. To thin the liquid, add chicken stock as desired. Season with salt and pepper and allow mixture to simmer, about 5 minutes. Add frozen vegetables and leftover protein, and warm through, another 2 to 3 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in optional fish sauce. Warm leftover rice and ladle curry over the rice. Top with cilantro and green onion, as desired. Finish with a spritz of lime.