Workers at two Twin Cities Starbucks have demanded that the coffee company's leadership and local managers recognize their requests to form a union.

According to Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, an "overwhelming majority of workers" at the Starbucks coffee shop on Snelling Avenue near Stanford Avenue and the Starbucks on Cedar Avenue near 47th Street have signed union authorization cards.

In a letter signed by a majority of the St. Paul workers and e-mailed Friday morning to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, the workers said they wanted to unionize to improve their workplace.

"We as workers at Starbucks invest our time, well-being and safety into a company that has shown repeated apathy towards its employees," the workers said in a letter. "We work in the midst of an ongoing global health crisis, and see little to no support."

The coffee shops are the first in Minnesota to join the national Starbucks Workers United movement in which workers at more than 70 store locations have filed for union elections.