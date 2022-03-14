There will be no shortage of storylines as the women's NCAA Tournament gets underway before culminating with the Final Four at Target Center in Minneapolis on April 1 and 3, but the first big news came Sunday night with the announcement of the field of 68.

South Carolina (29-2) was named the No. 1 overall seed and placed atop the Greensboro Regional. Joining them as No. 1 seeds was North Carolina State (29-3) in the Bridgeport Regional, Stanford (28-3) in the Spokane Regional and Louisville (25-4) in the Wichita Regional.

Connecticut was named the No. 2 seed in the Spokane Regional. The Huskies recently welcomed back former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers after a long layoff due to a knee injury.

Iowa and the nation's leading scorer in Caitlin Clark was the highest seeded team out of the Big Ten, being placed No. 2 in the Greensboro Regional. Interestingly, they could face in-state rival Iowa State in the Sweet 16 after the Cyclones were named the No. 3 seed in the same section of the bracket. The two teams played in December, with Iowa State winning 77-70 in Ames.

