With the women's NCAA Tournament heading to Minneapolis on April 1 for the Final Four, make sure and get your friends, neighbors and strangers into a bracket pool before the tournament starts.
Click here for a pdf of the official and printable NCAA bracket for the 2021 men's basketball tournament.
Printable: The 2022 women's NCAA Tournament bracket
Printable: The 2022 men's NCAA Tournament bracket
Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are your No. 1 seeds, but who wants to pick the chalk? Here's the 2022 men's NCAA Tournament bracket, just…