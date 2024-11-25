Woman spared prison for aiding an offender in fatal shooting at Minneapolis gas station

Yalayna R. Butcher-Griffin, 25, of Oakdale was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court to three years’ probation and given credit for the nearly six months she spent in jail after pleading guilty to aiding an offender after the fact in connection with the shooting of 19-year-old George F. Zeon of Plymouth on May 6, 2021, at the Amstar gas station on W. Broadway between James and Knox avenues.