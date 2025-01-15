Minneapolis

Woman dies in Minneapolis duplex fire

The fire occurred in a second-floor apartment in northeast Minneapolis. The Fire Department says a woman and a dog were killed.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 15, 2025 at 5:31PM
Tuesday's fire-related fatality was the first of the year in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune file )

A woman has died from a fire in a Minneapolis duplex, officials said Wednesday.

Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of 19th Avenue NE. shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and saw smoke coming from the second floor, said Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.

Firefighters entered, encountered heavy smoke on the second floor and saw a smoldering couch on fire, Rucker said.

They soon carried a woman and a dog out of the duplex, and provided CPR before paramedics took over, according to Rucker. The woman and the dog were declared dead at the scene, the assistant chief said.

The woman’s identity has yet to be released. Officials did not address how the fire started.

This is the first fire-related fatality of the year in Minneapolis.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

