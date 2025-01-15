A woman has died from a fire in a Minneapolis duplex, officials said Wednesday.
Woman dies in Minneapolis duplex fire
The fire occurred in a second-floor apartment in northeast Minneapolis. The Fire Department says a woman and a dog were killed.
Fire crews were called to the 1000 block of 19th Avenue NE. shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and saw smoke coming from the second floor, said Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.
Firefighters entered, encountered heavy smoke on the second floor and saw a smoldering couch on fire, Rucker said.
They soon carried a woman and a dog out of the duplex, and provided CPR before paramedics took over, according to Rucker. The woman and the dog were declared dead at the scene, the assistant chief said.
The woman’s identity has yet to be released. Officials did not address how the fire started.
This is the first fire-related fatality of the year in Minneapolis.
The fire occurred in a second-floor apartment in northeast Minneapolis. The Fire Department says a woman and a dog were killed.