Woman cuts plea deal, will testify against alleged shooter in deadly Twin Cities carjacking

A woman has cut a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to a deadly carjacking in Minneapolis and testify against the man charged with killing their victim.
Megan Renee Karjala, 24, of Coon Rapids reached the plea agreement Tuesday with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in connection with the shooting of Da’Vonte Jovan Adams, 28, of Spring Valley, Minn., on May 17, 2024.
The alleged gunman, Vernon Sirhyde Archie, 29, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder, remains jailed and is back in court on May 6.
Karjala also remains in custody ahead of sentencing on July 22, when she will admit to first-degree aggravated robbery and have the second-degree murder count dismissed.
The two sides agreed she will receive a term of 4¾ years and be required “to testify truthfully in codefendant Vernon Archie’s case,” the plea filing read.
Police found Adams about 4:45 a.m. on the ground in the 2200 block of 5th Avenue N. with gunshot wounds to his face, neck, chest and torso, the complaints read. He was pronounced dead at HCMC.
According to the complaints and related felony charges in Ramsey County District Court against both defendants:
Residents told officers they heard a male and a female arguing, followed by gunfire and a male yelling for help. A 911 caller reported seeing the pair flee in Adams’ Chevy Suburban.