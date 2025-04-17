Minneapolis

Woman cuts plea deal, will testify against alleged shooter in deadly Twin Cities carjacking

She used a dating app to lure the victim to a meet-up spot, according to the charges.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 17, 2025 at 1:57PM
Hennepin County Government Center (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A woman has cut a deal with prosecutors and agreed to plead guilty to a deadly carjacking in Minneapolis and testify against the man charged with killing their victim.

Megan Renee Karjala, 24, of Coon Rapids reached the plea agreement Tuesday with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in connection with the shooting of Da’Vonte Jovan Adams, 28, of Spring Valley, Minn., on May 17, 2024.

The alleged gunman, Vernon Sirhyde Archie, 29, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder, remains jailed and is back in court on May 6.

Karjala also remains in custody ahead of sentencing on July 22, when she will admit to first-degree aggravated robbery and have the second-degree murder count dismissed.

The two sides agreed she will receive a term of 4¾ years and be required “to testify truthfully in codefendant Vernon Archie’s case,” the plea filing read.

Police found Adams about 4:45 a.m. on the ground in the 2200 block of 5th Avenue N. with gunshot wounds to his face, neck, chest and torso, the complaints read. He was pronounced dead at HCMC.

According to the complaints and related felony charges in Ramsey County District Court against both defendants:

Residents told officers they heard a male and a female arguing, followed by gunfire and a male yelling for help. A 911 caller reported seeing the pair flee in Adams’ Chevy Suburban.

On May 20, police in St. Paul responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Isabel Street and found Karjala and Archie nearby in a stolen Honda SUV.

Police seized from Archie live and spent rounds of .45-caliber ammunition, the same caliber as a discharged cartridge casing found by police next to Adams’ body.

They also recovered from Karjala one handgun of the same caliber and another, a .380-caliber, from the Honda. Both were loaded. Also seized were illicit drugs and burglary tools.

Law enforcement later determined the .45-caliber handgun in the Honda was used to kill Adams.

Adams’ stolen SUV was found by police on May 19, and DNA from Karjala and Archie was inside the vehicle.

Surveillance video from the Minneapolis shooting showed Karjala and Archie both wearing ski masks as they walked parallel to each other on opposite sides of the street. Adams pulled up minutes later. Karjala got in the front passenger seat shortly before the gunfire erupted.

She said she met Adams on a dating app, and they arranged to meet. When Adams arrived, she continued, she and Archie attempted to grab the keys. Adams ran for safety, but Archie shot Adams several times.

Karjala also drew a gun, the .380-caliber weapon seized in St. Paul, and pointed it at Adams as Archie took the SUV’s keys and then drove off in the victim’s SUV with Karjala.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

