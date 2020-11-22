At the top of the Timberwolves' to-do list entering free agency was re-signing the two restricted free agents they swapped a first-round pick for in a four-team trade before the trade deadline in February — Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez.

Beasley agreed to a new deal Friday night and Hernangomez followed Sunday, agreeing to a three-year, $21 million deal, a source said Sunday. The third year is a team option, the source added.

Hernangomez's and Beasley's signings answer the most pressing questions about this window of free agency for the Wolves. Barring a trade, there shouldn't be much more major activity for the Wolves given their tight salary-cap situation. Their other significant moves this offseason came Wednesday when they drafted Georgia's Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall and swung a trade with Oklahoma City to bring Ricky Rubio back to Minnesota.

Two days after that, Beasley agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with a team option for the fourth year a few hours after free agency opened. Hernangomez's deal took a little more time but the Wolves were always confident he would end up back with them. President Gersson Rosas had repeatedly said it was a priority to get both Hernangomez and Beasley signed after acquiring them. He has now done that.

Hernangomez figures to compete for minutes at power forward, a position the Wolves don't have in great supply on their current roster. Hernangomez averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in 14 games with the Wolves after the trade. He hadn't averaged more than six points per game with Denver in three-plus seasons.

Because the Wolves traded for Hernangomez and Beasley, they owned their Bird Rights, meaning the Wolves were allowed to exceed the salary cap to re-sign them.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Juan Hernangomez (41) celebrated a 3-pointer scored against the LA Clippers.

While the exact details of how their salaries may escalate are unknown, the Wolves will have little room to maneuver — likely only a couple million dollars — under the $132.6 million luxury tax threshold to sign any other players and use their mid-level exception, which can be worth up to around $9.3 million or their biannual exception at $3.6 million.

Entering the offseason, some Wolves fans had pie in the sky hopes the Wolves would find a way to swing a deal that might bring a disgruntled superstar to Minnesota, like Phoenix's Devin Booker or Philadelphia's Ben Simmons, but those players are staying put for at least another season and not trying to force their way out of town.

What this offseason displayed is the Wolves may be loading up to make such a move happen in future years. Rosas has often said he expects major moves to happen in his tenure via trade instead of free agency, and that showed when the Wolves missed on D'Angelo Russell last offseason only to trade for him months later.

The Wolves swapped out James Johnson's expiring contract, which was worth just under $16 million, for Rubio who extra year on his deal. That salary in a year or so could combine, potentially, with others like Beasley's to make up the salary that would have to go to another team (along with a likely trove of draft picks) in a deal to land another star player.

In the meantime, the Wolves will see what they have with this group of players, who fits and who doesn't. Beasley and Hernangomez both seemed like they were a fit for the up-tempo, three-point heavy style the Wolves want to play, and they'll have a chance to continue that.