The Timberwolves will open their season Dec. 23 at Target Center against the Detroit Pistons, according to the schedule the NBA released Friday.

The league released dates for the first half of the season through March 3, with the second half to come later. The full season is expected to be 72 games — 10 shorter than a normal season as the league continues to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One accommodation the league made to the schedule is if the Wolves are scheduled to play a team twice on the road, or multiple teams in the same city, they will likely schedule those games in concert. For instance, the Wolves’ first road trip of the season includes games in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers on Dec. 27 and 29.

The Wolves will also play two games in San Francisco against Golden State on Jan. 25 and 27 and two at Oklahoma City on Feb. 5 and 6.

The Wolves will also play host to a pair of games vs. San Antonio on Jan. 9 and 10, as well as two against Memphis on Jan. 13 and 15. They also have a few sets of home-and-home games with the same opponents, such as Jan. 31 when they play host to the Cavaliers and then visit Cleveland for a game on Feb. 1.