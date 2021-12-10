Wolves vs. Cavaliers

7 p.m. Friday at Target Center

BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have lost four straight and have a defensive rating of 118.7 over their last four games (24th in the league). Their offensive efficiency ranks 26th at 105.4 points per game. … D'Angelo Russell, who has the highest defensive rating of regular rotation players, missed the last two games because of right ankle soreness. He is listed as questionable for Friday. … Patrick Beverley returned Wednesday from a six-game absence because of a left adductor strain and scored 16 points in 23 minutes.

Cavaliers update: Evan Mobley, the third overall pick in last summer's draft, is averaging 14 points per game and has the highest defensive efficiency of any Cleveland rotation player at 99.8. He has helped Cleveland compile the third-most efficient defense in the league. When Mobley isn't on the floor, Cleveland's defensive efficiency jumps to 107.6. … Former Wolves forward Kevin Love is averaging 11 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 18 games so far this season.