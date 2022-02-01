7 p.m. vs. Denver * Target Center * BSN, 830-AM

Timberwolves update: They are 14-10 at home and 25-25 overall and trail second-place Denver by 3½ games in the Northwest Division. The Wolves are tied for eighth in the West; the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th teams would participate in a play-in tournament to determine who gets the final two playoff spots. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns had a triple-double in Sunday's victory over Utah with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. ... G Patrick Beverley (ankle), G D'Angelo Russell (shin) and F Josh Okogie (quad) sat out Sunday after all were listed as questionable.

Nuggets update: The NBA's reigning MVP, C Nikola Jokic, is ninth in the league in scoring (26.0), second in rebounding (13.7), eighth in assists (7.8) and first in efficiency (37.7). He had 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting with nine rebounds and 15 assists — just missing his 13th triple-double of the season — in Sunday's 136-100 rout of the NBA champion Bucks in Milwaukee. Denver (28-21) has started a six-game road trip 4-0. ... G Will Barton scored 15 points after missing the previous two games because of illness. ... F Michael Porter Jr. (back surgery), F Vlatko Cancar (foot surgery), G Jamal Murray (knee) are all out.