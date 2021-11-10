Timberwolves at Warriors

Wednesday at Chase Center, 9 p.m.

TV: BSN. Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have lost five in a row and had fourth-quarter leads in their past two losses. D'Angelo Russell returned from a right ankle injury to score 30 points in Monday's loss to Memphis. ... Anthony Edwards had his best three-point shooting night since the season opener Monday as he went 4-for-9 on threes on his way to 27 points. ... The Wolves have the worst defensive rebounding percentage in the league (.670).

Warriors update: The Warriors enter Wednesday's matchup with the best record in the league (9-1) and have won five straight. Their lone loss came to Memphis in overtime. Stephen Curry is averaging 27.6 points per game while shooting 98% from the free-throw line. ... Former Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.6 points per game and is shooting 33% from three-point range. ... The Warriors have the league's best defensive rating at 98.2 points allowed per 100 possessions.