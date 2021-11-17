Wolves vs. Kings

7 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center

BSN, WCCO-AM 830

Wolves update: The Wolves have lost nine of 10 after a 3-1 start and enter Wednesday's matchup after an uneven night offensively in a loss to Phoenix. Coach Chris Finch praised the open looks the Wolves got but they hit just 37% and committed 21 turnovers. Outside of Karl-Anthony Towns, who was 5 of 9 from three-point range, the Wolves hit just 23% from beyond the arc. Naz Reid, who missed Monday's game because of right foot soreness, is listed as questionable, along with is Josh Okogie (back spasms).

Kings update: Sacramento (6-8) enters with the fifth-most efficient offense in the league and had lost four straight before beating Detroit on Monday. Harrison Barnes is averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game while shooting a career best 42% from three-point range. That's 14th in the league among those who take five or more attempts per game. Buddy Hield is shooting 41% from beyond the arc. The Kings allow the most second-chance points in the league at 16.4 per game.