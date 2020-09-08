Best of the crop

Here are four of the top rookies in the WNBA this season:

Satou Sabally, Dallas

First round, second overall, Oregon

28.3 minutes, 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds

Chennedy Carter, Atlanta

Carter

First round, fourth overall, Texas A&M

25.2 minutes, 45.4 FG%, 16.5 points

Crystal Dangerfield, Lynx

Second round, 16th overall, UConn

29.2 minutes, 46.3 FG%, 15.6 points

Julie Allemand, Indiana

Third round (2016), 33rd overall, Belgium

33 minutes, 8.1 points, 5.6 assists

Did you know?

• No draft choice below the No. 7 overall pick has ever been named WNBA Rookie of the Year.

• A Lynx player has been named top rookie four times, including in 2019 (Napheesa Collier).

• Four UConn players have won the award. Dangerfield would make it four and two in a row.