Best of the crop
Here are four of the top rookies in the WNBA this season:
Satou Sabally, Dallas
First round, second overall, Oregon
28.3 minutes, 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds
Chennedy Carter, Atlanta
First round, fourth overall, Texas A&M
25.2 minutes, 45.4 FG%, 16.5 points
Crystal Dangerfield, Lynx
Second round, 16th overall, UConn
29.2 minutes, 46.3 FG%, 15.6 points
Julie Allemand, Indiana
Third round (2016), 33rd overall, Belgium
33 minutes, 8.1 points, 5.6 assists
Did you know?
• No draft choice below the No. 7 overall pick has ever been named WNBA Rookie of the Year.
• A Lynx player has been named top rookie four times, including in 2019 (Napheesa Collier).
• Four UConn players have won the award. Dangerfield would make it four and two in a row.