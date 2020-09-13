WNBA playoffs

First round: No. 5 seed vs. No. 8 and No. 6 vs. No. 7 in single-elimination games. Both games are Tuesday.

Second round: Also single elimination. No. 3 seed will play the lower remaining seed from the first round, and the fourth seed, the Lynx, will play the other first-round winner. Both games are Thursday night.

Semifinals: Best-of-five series beginning next Sunday. No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will play second-round winners.

Finals: Best-of-five series beginning Oct. 2.

Seedings through Saturday: 1. Seattle, 2. Las Vegas, 3. Los Angeles, 4. Lynx, 5. Phoenix, 6. Chicago, 7. Connecticut, 8. Washington.