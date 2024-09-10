The Lynx have clinched a WNBA playoff spot heading into Tuesday’s game in Atlanta, and are guaranteed to open at home.
Everything you need to know about the Lynx and the WNBA playoffs
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, and a first-round matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Fever is possible.
Minnesota (26-9) is in second place in the WNBA standings — three games behind No. 1 New York and a game ahead of No. 3 Connecticut.
Lynx playoff outlook: Because the Lynx have the season-series edge over No. 4 Las Vegas, and are four games ahead of the Aces, it would seem unlikely the Lynx would fall to fourth with only five games remaining. But the Lynx would have to finish ahead of Connecticut to get the higher seed should they tie for the same reason.
If the playoffs started today ... The Lynx would play No. 7 Phoenix.
Remaining Lynx schedule: After facing Atlanta, the Lynx play host to Chicago on Friday. They are at New York on Sunday, at Connecticut on Tuesday and finish the regular season at home vs. Los Angeles Sept. 19.
When do the playoffs start? Sept. 22. The latest they could go would be Oct. 20.
What is the first-round format? The top eight finishers in the standings qualify. The top four teams host the first two games of a best-of-three first round, with No. 1 playing No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, No. 4 vs. No. 5.
After that? The semifinals and finals are best-of-five, with the higher seeds having the first two games and Game 5 (if necessary) at home.
Could the Lynx play the Fever and Caitlin Clark? Indiana is now No. 6, so if the Lynx drop to No. 3, the teams could face each other in the first round.
Playoff tickets: Go on sale Wednesday.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, and a first-round matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Fever is possible.