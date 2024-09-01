Beat up on the boards for most of the game, badly out of offensive rhythm much of the time, the Lynx did what they had to do Sunday against the Chicago Sky at Target Center.
Lynx hold off Sky and Angel Reese 79-74 to bounce back from a defeat
Courtney Williams scored 22 points to help the Lynx beat visiting Chicago, which got 17 points and 19 rebounds from Angel Reese. The Sky rookie broke the WNBA single-season rebounding record.
The Lynx won 79-74.
This despite an 18-5 Chicago run from late in the third quarter into the fourth that erased a 13-point lead and tied the score with 7 minutes, 41 seconds left. Despite the fact that — with starting center Alanna Smith sidelined because of a left ankle injury — the Lynx were outrebounded 38-24, with Angel Reese (19 boards, 17 points) setting the WNBA single-season rebound record (416), passing Sylvia Fowles’ 404 from 2018 with the Lynx.
But the Lynx found a way.
Courtney Williams scored consecutive baskets and had eight points in a 15-6 run that broke that 62-all tie and put the Lynx up nine on Williams’ jumper with 2:31 left.
And they needed all of it. The Sky fought back to within three on Lindsay Allen’s layup with 1:23 left.
Williams finished with 22 points, six assists and three rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 17 points. Despite struggling with her shot (6-for-17), Napheesa Collier scored 15 points.
After Allen brought the Sky to within three, Williams scored again and Collier got a steal, sealing the victory.
Williams scored 10 fourth-quarter points.
The Lynx (24-9) bounced back after Friday’s blowout loss in Dallas, a defeat that ended their seven-game winning streak. The Sky (11-21) lost their sixth consecutive game.
Kamilla Cardoso had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Sky. Michaela Onyenwere had 15.
Perhaps the biggest stat of the afternoon: Minnesota’s 27-10 edge on points off turnovers.
Both teams shot better than 50% in the first quarter, and the Lynx, without Smith, struggled mightily to contain Cardoso, who made all six of her free throws and scored 12 points.
Still, the Lynx led 25-16 with balance and defense. All five Minnesota starters scored in the first quarter, led by McBride’s eight.
But here’s the key stat: Minnesota didn’t commit a turnover in the first 10 minutes, but the Lynx converted seven Chicago turnovers into 10 points.
It is a testament to the Lynx defense that, despite missing 10 of their final 12 second-quarter shots, despite going more than five minutes without a made field goal at one point, they still led by seven, 39-32, at the half.
Natisha Hiedeman hit a three-pointer with 6:35 left in the half to put the Lynx up 11. They didn’t hit another field goal until McBride sank a three with 1: 33 left. After Hiedeman’s three, the Lynx went 0-for-5 with five turnovers, and the Sky managed to pull within three on Cardoso’s score with 3:11 left.
But the Lynx finished the half 6-2 to lead 39-32 at halftime.
The Lynx led by just five with 5:24 left in the third quarter.
But then the Lynx got four points from McBride in a 10-2 run that gave them a 13-point lead on two free throws by Myisha Hines-Allen with 2:49 left. But Reese had five points in a 7-3 Chicago finish to the quarter to make it a 60-51 game entering the fourth.
Royce Lewis hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday at Target Field, propelling the Twins to a win over Toronto to end their homestand.