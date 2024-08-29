Sports

Kayla McBride scores 19 to help Lynx beat Mercury 89-76, extend win streak to 7 games

Kayla McBride scored 19 points and hit three of Minnesota's 11 3-pointers to help the Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-76 Wednesday night and extend their winning streak to seven.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 29, 2024 at 4:40AM

PHOENIX — Kayla McBride scored 19 points and hit three of Minnesota's 11 3-pointers to help the Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 89-76 Wednesday night and extend their winning streak to seven.

Courtney Williams scored 16 points with five assists, Napheesa Collier added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Myisha Hines-Allen had 11 for Minnesota (23-8). Bridget Carleton finished with nine points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Minnesota, which is now a half-game ahead of Connecticut for the second-best record in the WNBA, built an early edge with a 17-0 run in the first quarter and never looked back. Phoenix had scoring drought of more than five minutes, allowing the Lynx to flip a 5-3 deficit into a 20-5 lead.

The Mercury cut the deficit to nine, 46-37, at halftime, but that Minnesota lead grew to as large as 21 in the third quarter and was 71-52 entering the fourth. Phoenix got back within 12 twice in the fourth, but Minnesota's advantage was too much to overcome.

Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham scored 16 points apiece to lead Phoenix (16-16). Kahleah Copper added 13 points, Natasha Cloud scored 12 with eight assists and Brittney Griner scored 10 points on 3 of 12 shooting.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Jacoby Brissett is selected Patriots starting quarterback for Week 1 against Cincinnati

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has selected Jacoby Brissett the starting quarterback for New England's season opener at Cincinnati.

Sports

Caitlin Clark sets WNBA rookie record for 3s as Fever beat Sun and snap 11-game skid in series

Sports

Replacing a great manager is never easy but Slot didn't get that memo at Liverpool