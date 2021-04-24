Key dates

Sunday: Training camp for the 2021 season begins at the team's practice facility at Mayo Clinic Square. Most of the team will be there. But guards Linnae Harper and Kayla McBride and forward Napheesa Collier, all playing in Europe, will be late arrivals.

May 1: The first of two preseason games will be played at Atlanta.

May 14: The regular season begins with an 8 p.m. home game with Phoenix, the team the Lynx beat in one of last year's first-round playoff series. The 32-game schedule ends Sept. 19, with a nearly monthlong break from mid-July through mid-August to accommodate the Olympics.