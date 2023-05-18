7 p.m. vs. Chicago, Target Center • BSN-Extra, no radio

Sky update: They won the WNBA title in 2021 and reached the semifinals of the 2022 playoffs, but only one starter — Kahleah Copper — returns. ... Candace Parker signed with Las Vegas; Courtney Vandersloot, who had been with the Sky since 2011, signed with New York; Allie Quigley is sitting out this season; and Emma Meesseman remains an unsigned free agent after being MVP of the EuroLeague last month. ... F Isabelle Harrison (knee) is out.

Lynx update: The Lynx enter their 25th WNBA season coming off their first losing season since 2010. They finished with a 14-22 record after winning just three of their first 16 games and fell one game short of reaching the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season. ... The Lynx went 1-2 against the Sky last season, with all three games decided by four points or fewer. ... The Lynx lost to Chicago 82-74 in an exhibition game in Toronto on Saturday. ... G Lindsay Allen (hamstring) is doubtful.