WNBA awards Portland an expansion franchise that will begin play in 2026

''When you look at our numbers, not just the Thorns' off-the-charts attendance, which is incredible, what you've seen, in Eugene, what you've seen in Oregon State, we knew that this was going to be one of the great moments in sports for Oregon," Wyden said. ''We saw, February of 2023, what was possible. So I can tell you that right now there are women playing in Portland. They're rebounding in Roseburg, they're hooping in Hermiston. Every nook and cranny of our state is into this.''