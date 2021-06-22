The Twins got their fifth consecutive victory by beating the Reds on Monday night when Miguel Sano hit a two-run, walkoff home run in the 12th inning of the longest game in major league baseball this season.

But — and there's always a but — the Twins lost Byron Buxton when the centerfielder was hit by a pitch, breaking the pinky finger on his left hand. He's expected to be out past the All-Star Break.

Gilberto Celestino was promoted from Class AAA St. Paul to replace Buxton.

The teams meet again on a quick turnaround, playing at 12:10 p.m. (BSN) today. Bailey Ober (0-0, 3.71) is still looking for his first major league victory and will start for the Twins against veteran lefty Wade Miley (6-4, 2.88).

The Twins' five-game win streak is their longest of the season. After starting the year by losing their first eight extra inning games, they have now won four in a row. Monday's game was the first extra inning game that lasted longer than 10 innings for the Twins. They used seven pitchers and are hoping Ober can give them some innings today, even though he has been on a pitch count in his previous four starts.

The Twins left a season-high 18 runners on base in the five-hour, 14 minute marathon Monday night. Sano came into the game as a pinch runner and had two hits in extra innings, including his second career walkoff homer.

RandBall's Daily Delivery talked about the Buxton issue.

REDS LINEUP

Jonathan India, 2B

Jesse Winker, DH

Nick Castellanos, RF

Tyler Stephenson, 1B

Tyler Naquin, LF

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Shogo Akiyama, CF

Kyle Farmer, SS

Tucker Barnhardt, C

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Trevor Larnach, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Miguel Sano, 3B

Alex Kirilloff, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Gilberto Celestino, CF