It's April, and Minnesota sports fans are conditioned to be disappointed this time of year.

Right about now, the NBA and NHL seasons are typically coming to an end (the NHL is extended a couple weeks this year because of the Olympic break), and usually that means one of two things: The season has been a disappointment for the Wolves and/or Wild, or the playoffs are about to be disappointing.

There's no other way to frame it. The Wolves made the playoffs just nine times in their first 32 seasons of existence, with just a .362 winning percentage (18-34) in playoff games.

The Wild has fared better in getting there — 10 times in 20 seasons — but the record once arriving is even worse: a .357 winning percentage (30-54) in playoff games.

Only twice in their combined history have both teams made the playoffs the same year: the 2002-03 season and again in 2017-18. The last time it happened, both made feeble 4-1 series exits in the first round.

But as I talked about on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast with Patrick Reusse, there is no use in wallowing in the past or artificially deflating expectations. Both teams are going to play in the postseason this year. How far they get is a question that has gained more relevance as the season has progressed.

Before the NBA season started, I urged you not to bet on the Wolves to win at least 35 games. With three left in the regular season, they've already won 45. They have three home games remaining to try to move into the top-six (a long shot), but if that fails they will have two more tries at home to make it out of the play-in round.

That play-in tournament was the realistic goal at the start of the year. Now: Getting into the actual playoffs and giving a higher seed a tough series is the new one.

Before the NHL season started, the Wild's over-under point total was 96.5. With 14 games left, Minnesota already has 91. If the start-of-year goal was to continue to build a new foundation around Kirill Kaprizov and make another trip to the playoffs, the new goal is win at least one playoff series — and perhaps two, three or even four. That's how good this team looks when it is near its peak.

Trade your April gloom and doom for hope. Both these teams are worthy of it.