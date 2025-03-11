Raybourn acquaints readers with the territory so breezily that you don’t need to have read “Certain” to appreciate the new book, whose four heroines share their creator’s cynicism and quick wit (Mary Alice, we learn, “always resembled a pinup, and now she looked like Marilyn Monroe if Marilyn had lived to her sixties and taken up knitting”). She also has fun with the 007-approved practice of having her protagonists pursue maniacs from one picturesque locale to another, from a swank cruise ship to an opera house in Venice to the Alps in Switzerland to a charmingly remote English village that has not yet been discovered by Rick Steves but has seemingly been overrun by freelance arsonists/murderers.