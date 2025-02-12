“A third of the people on this planet eat with forks and spoons like you, a third of the people eat with chopsticks, and a third of the people eat with their fingers like me … and we’re all civilized just the same,” a man in Kabul tells Steves, who also wrote that he “never cared about or even noticed, what I was now realizing was a big ethical issue: the giant difference between rich people and poor people.”