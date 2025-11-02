With election day ahead, Twin Cities mayoral candidates making a final case at parks, malls doorsteps

The candidates for mayor in both Minneapolis and St. Paul scrambled across town Saturday in a final sprint to sway voters in Tuesday’s elections, which pit two-term incumbents against challengers promising a new direction for their cities.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and his supporters gathered in a leafy park in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood before heading out to door knock, while challenger and state Rep. Kaohly Her convened volunteers at an Ethiopian restaurant in Highland Park.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey gave a fiery speech before a packed crowd in Northeast, while opponent Omar Fateh, a DFL state senator, wound his way through the Mill City Farmers Market and visited 24 Somali Mall in the Ventura Village neighborhood.
Those were just a few of the pit stops in the final weekend of campaigning — a blur of forums, community gatherings and last-minute appeals before the polls close on Tuesday.
Some candidates said they needed to raise awareness of the race itself.
“More than policy issues, I just want people to know there’s an election Tuesday,” Fateh said. “A lot of folks are still disconnected, not knowing we’re even in the middle of one.”
Carter said candidates who campaign in years when voters aren’t choosing a president, governor or member of Congress — such as this year — sometimes struggle to get attention.
“With only the mayor’s race and the two ballot questions on the ballot, there’s been more onus on us to generate energy around the race,” Carter said. “But I think people are, today as much as ever, tuned into what’s happening in the country. ... It puts a spotlight on how cities are responding in this moment.”