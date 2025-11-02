Twin Cities

With election day ahead, Twin Cities mayoral candidates making a final case at parks, malls doorsteps

November 2, 2025
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey embraces Gov. Tim Walz and City Council Member Michael Rainville at a campaign rally Saturday at the Solar Arts Building in northeast Minneapolis. (Walker Orenstein/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There’s a blur of last-minute campaigning in races that pitting two-term Minneapolis and St. Paul incumbents against challengers urging a fresh face and voice after eight years.

By Walker Orenstein,

Sofia Barnett and

Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The candidates for mayor in both Minneapolis and St. Paul scrambled across town Saturday in a final sprint to sway voters in Tuesday’s elections, which pit two-term incumbents against challengers promising a new direction for their cities.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and his supporters gathered in a leafy park in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood before heading out to door knock, while challenger and state Rep. Kaohly Her convened volunteers at an Ethiopian restaurant in Highland Park.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey gave a fiery speech before a packed crowd in Northeast, while opponent Omar Fateh, a DFL state senator, wound his way through the Mill City Farmers Market and visited 24 Somali Mall in the Ventura Village neighborhood.

Those were just a few of the pit stops in the final weekend of campaigning — a blur of forums, community gatherings and last-minute appeals before the polls close on Tuesday.

Some candidates said they needed to raise awareness of the race itself.

“More than policy issues, I just want people to know there’s an election Tuesday,” Fateh said. “A lot of folks are still disconnected, not knowing we’re even in the middle of one.”

Carter said candidates who campaign in years when voters aren’t choosing a president, governor or member of Congress — such as this year — sometimes struggle to get attention.

“With only the mayor’s race and the two ballot questions on the ballot, there’s been more onus on us to generate energy around the race,” Carter said. “But I think people are, today as much as ever, tuned into what’s happening in the country. ... It puts a spotlight on how cities are responding in this moment.”

Before his event at the Solar Arts Building in Minneapolis, Frey said his crowded schedule included trick-or-treating with his two kids in south Minneapolis, interviews with Latino and Oromo-focused media, a trip to The Saloon bar for an LGBTQ get-out-the-vote rally, and “a bunch” of tailgates at the Gophers’ football game. He also attended a ceremony renaming Edmund Boulevard after Lena Smith, the first Black woman lawyer in Minnesota.

“We know that the more people that vote, the better we do,” Frey said in an interview. “We want more people from every single corner of this city feeling that they are part of this team, taking ownership of our city’s future and deciding they’re going to be a part of it.”

Supporters waved signs and wore “Frey 25″ T-shirts at his rally, where the mayor and Gov. Tim Walz embraced before the cheering crowd. Frey, they said, had seen Minneapolis through the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the Annunciation shooting, but that the city is now on the upswing.

Related Coverage

Meanwhile, Fateh was moving from late-night cultural events to morning markets in a marathon of appearances aimed at connecting with both his base and voters beyond it. He plans to campaign alongside U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar with a rally and door knocking Sunday.

Minneapolis mayoral candidate and state Sen. Omar Fateh campaigns for votes, chatting with business owners and shoppers at Mill City Farmers Market as Election Day approaches. (Sofia Barnett)
Minneapolis mayoral candidate and state Sen. Omar Fateh campaigns for votes, chatting with business owners and shoppers at Mill City Farmers Market as Election Day approaches.

At a farmers market Saturday, buskers in Fateh sweatshirts played folk music as the candidate greeted shop owners and posed for photos with young voters.

At 24 Somali Mall, the tone shifted from casual recognition of Fateh to celebration. Patrons filed out of storefronts as word spread he was there, clapping his shoulders — a traditional gesture of good luck — and gathering for photos. Fateh spoke with business owners, checked in with supporters and helped coordinate rides to the polls for elderly voters.

The day reflected the two goals of his campaign: appealing to the broad Minneapolis electorate while engaging a community that has long felt overlooked in city politics. Between events, he juggled condolence calls about a family member with a message from comedian Hasan Minhaj, who hoped to meet him before his show in Minneapolis.

In St. Paul, Carter gathered dozens in Mattocks Park ahead of door knocking. Wearing a jacket adorned with St. Paul’s city flag, the mayor hugged state Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten and her child, and petted a friendly rescue dog named Willie.

Melvin Carter poses with volunteers door knocking for his mayoral re-election campaign ahead of next week's race in St. Paul, Minn. Sat. Nov. 1, 2025. (Kyeland Jackson)
Melvin Carter poses with volunteers while door knocking for his mayoral re-election campaign ahead of Tuesday's race in St. Paul, Minn.

Carter and several volunteers, including City Council Member Saura Jost, Ramsey County Commissioner Garrison McMurtrey and Mischief Toy Store manager Abigail Adelsheim-Marshall, embraced and spoke under the falling leaves before preparing hundreds of pamphlets to give to prospective voters.

Though Carter’s campaign has door knocked for months, the mayor said they were not going to let up and risk losing a race they could have otherwise won.

Her’s weekend canvassing reflected the rhythm of the campaign’s final days: a candidate leaning on personal history and grassroots outreach to make one last case before voters head to the polls.

At Dukem Ethiopian Restaurant, she thanked supporters before leading several dozen volunteers into a nearby neighborhood to knock on doors, part of an effort to reach East African and refugee voters across the city.

State Rep. Kaohly Her with volunteers on the last weekend of campaigning before St. Paul voters head to the polls Tuesday to elect the city's next mayor. (Sofia Barnett/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Her grew emotional as she spoke about her journey in the United States as the daughter of Hmong refugees, saying those experiences continue to shape her values and her approach to leadership. She said her campaign has worked to meet people where they are.

“We didn’t take the easy way out,” Her told supporters. “We didn’t just focus on high-turnout, affluent neighborhoods. We made sure we were in the Hmong community, in senior homes with elders who want to vote but can’t get out, and in our Ethiopian, Somali and Latino communities.”

about the writers

about the writers

Walker Orenstein

Reporter

Walker Orenstein covers energy, natural resources and sustainability for the Star Tribune. Before that, he was a reporter at MinnPost and at news outlets in Washington state.

See Moreicon

Sofia Barnett

Intern

Sofia Barnett is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities

See More

Twin Cities

With election day ahead, Twin Cities mayoral candidates make a final case

card image
Walker Orenstein/The Minnesota Star Tribune

There’s a blur of last-minute campaigning in races that pitting two-term Minneapolis and St. Paul incumbents against challengers urging a fresh face and voice after eight years.

St. Paul

Twin Cities volunteers provide hundreds of shoes, health screenings to homeless people

Volunteers offer footcare for vulnerable Minnesotans at Catholic Charities' "Our Hearts To Your Soles" event where Red Wing Shoes donated hundreds of shoes and socks.

News & Politics

Barriers for minority-owned cannabis businesses remain despite Minnesota’s equity program

card image