With city approval in hand, Afton vintner plans tasting room

Kaye said he’s not selling wine right now, but has instead developed a niche product of wine jelly that’s found space on the shelves at Kowalski’s, Hy-Vee, Country Market and other grocery stores. He plans to use revenue from the sale of his non-alcoholic Yellow House wine jelly to fund the construction of a building at his vineyard that would house a winemaking operation and tasting room. He hopes to open in late 2025 or early 2026.