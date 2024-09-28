As Ernest Morales III was sworn in as Metro Transit’s new police chief, surrounded by family and beaming members of the Metropolitan Council last year, the brash New Yorker declared: “I am committed to leading this department to its brightest chapter yet.”
With brash police chief gone, Metro Transit’s safety efforts soldier on
Amid an investigation, the Met Council said last week Ernest Morales III was no longer chief of the Metro Transit Police Department.
Eighteen months later, Morales is out of a job amid allegations he fostered a hostile work environment including negative interactions with women, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.
There was no formal announcement of his departure last week; news leaked out on social media. The Met Council, which oversees the transit agency, claims that state law prevents a deeper explanation. Judging by his social media posts, Morales has left the state for the East Coast, and efforts to reach him for comment last week were unsuccessful.
As the Metro Transit Police Department attempts to stabilize itself, many of transit agency’s customers may be wondering whether buses and trains are safe to ride, and what will happen to its highly publicized safety plan.
Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras said in an interview Friday that work continues on implementing a meticulously crafted 43-point “Safety and Security Plan” for the transit system that was adopted more than two years ago — even if there is no high profile police chief to guide it for the time being. Met Council spokesperson Terri Dresen said Friday there’s no “concrete timeline” to replace Morales.
“Safety is our highest priority. There’s nothing more important to our riders and our employees than making sure they are safe,” Kandaras said. “Ridership is growing and reported crime is decreasing; that’s a positive sign. But we also know we still have more work to do.”
Morales was a highly visible presence in the Twin Cities during his brief tenure — his photograph was featured on billboards, on the side of light-rail trains, and he was ubiquitous on social media, touting the work of the Metro Transit Police Department.
Often, the 57-year-old would incorporate his own backstory into the public narrative. He said he was raised on the Lower East Side of Manhattan by a single mother during the crack epidemic and found refuge through boxing and a career with the New York City Police Department.
But by mid-August, word leaked out that Morales was under investigation at Metro Transit and had been placed on paid administrative leave. Four complaints filed with the Met Council involving Morales remain open and one complaint is closed, according to information obtained last week by the Star Tribune through a Data Practices Act filing.
The response to the records request said there is no employment contract between the Met Council and Morales, but Dresen said his annual salary was $203,985. In addition, council officials said public data from Morales’ personnel file will be provided to the Star Tribune “as soon as we can.” The request from the Star Tribune for Morales’ personnel file was made Aug. 12.
The council has determined that it cannot release information regarding the closed investigation because the Metro Transit police chief is not considered a public official under state law, Dresen said.
The Met Council’s “lack of transparency” surrounding Morales’ exit infuriates Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL-Minneapolis, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee at the state Capitol, and an advocate for an elected Met Council. (Members are currently appointed by the governor.)
Morales “just vanishes into the dark of night and the council doesn’t let the public know what’s going on, it’s the usual ‘Nothing to see here,’ from them,” he said. “It’s shocking and outrageous.”
Capt. Joseph Dotseth, a veteran of the Metro Transit Police Department, was named interim chief. He said Friday that there is an experienced layer of leadership at the department, but conceded, “morale is always a challenge. Our staff is really looking for stability.”
Added Kandaras: “It’s important for people to know we have an interim chief in place. [Dotseth] has been with the department for 20 years, he knows the department, he knows transit policing. I don’t want there to be any confusion: We do have someone in place.”
Both declined to discuss the Morales investigations.
“There’s always concern when change happens,” said Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, who is a key advocate at the Capitol for transit safety. But he said the safety plan was largely being spearheaded by Kandaras: “I’d be much more concerned if Lesley wasn’t there anymore.”
Metro Transit staffing shortages
A tenet of the safety plan calls for bolstering the presence of police and others throughout the system. But the staffing shortages that dogged Morales’ tenure continue to be a challenge for the department. Currently, there are 108 full-time officers out of 171 budgeted, and there are 15 Community Service Officers, who are police officers in training, out of 70 budgeted.
“I think we need to do a better job telling our story,” Dotseth said. “Transit policing in my opinion is one of the purest forms of community-oriented policing. You’re connected with the community.”
While police and Community Service Officers are a critical part of Metro Transit’s safety plan, other departments at Metro Transit are contributing in an “all hands on deck” approach as well.
“Now it’s [a] team approach, a whole community approach, to public safety,” Dotseth said.
That includes the addition of Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) agents aboard the Green and Blue light-rail lines checking fares and educating passengers on how to behave. Currently, there are 40 TRIP agents, but Metro Transit’s proposed 2025 budget calls for up to 100 agents by the end of next year.
Beginning in October, TRIP agents will work on the transit system from 5 a.m. to midnight every day. Officials say that TRIP agents have made more than a quarter-million contacts with riders since the program debuted in February.
Metro Transit will continue to employ private security guards at problem transit stations including Franklin Avenue, Lake Street/Midtown and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Blue Line light-rail stations, Central Station on the Green Line, the Orange Line’s Interstate 35W and Lake Street station, and the Brooklyn Center, Uptown and Chicago-Lake transit centers.
The agency also contracts with five community organizations to help transit passengers experiencing homelessness, hunger, mental health challenges and drug and alcohol addiction. Since its launch, the organizations have made contact with about 6,700 individuals, resulting in some 3,800 referrals for various services, according to Metro Transit.
There’s evidence the safety plan is starting to bear fruit.
In the second quarter, crime aboard buses and light-rail trains declined 17.5%, with overall crime down 14% for the first half of the year. That comes as ridership through August increased 8.5% to 31.5 million rides, compared with the same period last year.
When asked if Metro Transit’s safety program needs a high-profile figure like Morales to promote it, Kandaras said, “We can always do more to communicate our work and connect with our riders.”
Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.
