Wisconsin voters to decide legislative control and noncitizen voting question

Democrats face tougher odds in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 22-11 edge. Ten Republican seats and six Democratic seats are up this cycle. Democrats need 12 wins to reach the 17 seats needed for a majority. That means they'll have to hold all six of their seats and flip at least six Republican ones, a near impossible task even given the new district lines. Democratic leaders have acknowledged that Tuesday is about setting themselves up for a 2026 run at the majority.