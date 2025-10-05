This center of the world … is in a Wisconsin cornfield?

If there’s a place ripe for making something out of nothing much at all, it might be Poniatowski, Wisconsin.
About 2.5 hours due east of the Twin Cities, the unincorporated town’s lone intersection is flanked by a cemetery, a bar, a junkyard and a welcome sign (“Happiness is Poniatowski”).
And yet, tens of thousands of visitors have pilgrimaged to a field near Poniatowski to a rare geographic site known as the 45x90 spot. Only four such locations exist, and they’re found by dividing a world map into fourths with the equator and prime meridian, and marking the midpoint of each rectangle.
Two of the 45x90 points are in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. The third, in a desolate region of China, is nearly as inaccessible. That makes Wisconsin’s spot, 45º N, 90º W, most suited to take its largely useless claim to fame and turn it into a tourist attraction.
Social media has drawn even more people to the humble experience of stepping on a brass disc, staring at the sky and then picking up a commemorative medallion at Wausau’s La Quinta Inn.
“It was our adventure for the day,” a woman explained as she signed the “45x90 Club” book at the hotel desk. She was showing around visitors from Texas, and their next stop was a cheese factory.
The 45x90 spot may not offer the thrill of skydiving or hiking Kilimanjaro. But it has its charms. As well as a bit of controversy, with some scientists disputing its claim to being the center of the northwest hemisphere.
On the bucket list
The story of 45º N, 90º W starts in the 1960s, when John Gesicki, Poniatowski’s unofficial mayor, began searching for the location. After a few years, he found the site and requested a government survey team to verify his measurements. (Gesicki owned a tavern and had learned about the spot from elderly patrons.)