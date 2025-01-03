The strong growth that’s propelled St. Croix County into one of the fastest growing regions of Wisconsin will slow in the coming years as the state’s population plateaus, according to new projections from the Wisconsin state demographer.
Western Wisconsin population growth to slow, say new projections
First-in-a-decade analysis studied birth and death rates.
The projections released Thursday say the county’s population will continue to rise this decade and next, but only by about half the rate seen in the last decade. The neighboring counties of Pierce and Polk, meanwhile, will likely see population declines this decade and into next as the state’s overall population starts to shrink by 2030.
The Wisconsin state population projections, the first since 2013, come as western Wisconsin cities such as Somerset and New Richmond see explosive growth driven in large part by the 2017 opening of the St. Croix Crossing Bridge. New construction in both cities has drawn residents — many of them from Minnesota — looking for a more rural life, lower taxes, or cheaper housing, local officials say.
St. Croix County’s population grew by about 11 percent between 2010 and 2020, from about 84,400 to about 91,800, according to the state demographer’s office. This decade, however, growth will slow to about 5 percent for St. Croix County, which will make it tied for the third fastest growing county in the state by 2030 behind Dane and Trempealeau Counties.
The projections are based on fertility rates and age distribution, said Wisconsin state demographer Dan Barroilhet. They don’t take into account things like new jobs drawing people into a region or climate change, which some experts say could cause northward migration as people seek cooler climates.
“Demography typically looks at historical trends rather than things that are going to happen,” said Barroilhet. “If someone says a factory is going to happen, that’s going to be hard to predict.”
People moving in or out of a region cause something that demographers call “net migration,” and it can change quickly with less warning or less coherent explanation, Barroilhet explained in notes that accompanied the projections.
The Wisconsin counties expected to see falling population are largely rural or in the northern part of the state, which tends to skew older. Pierce and Polk Counties, for example, could see their 2020 populations of 42,700 and 43,794 people, respectively, fall by 2 percent and 5 percent by 2030, according to the projections.
Another factor at play: Barroilhet said Wisconsin’s fertility rates edged a little higher than the rest of the country during the baby boom (1946 to 1964), and were a whisker lower after the baby boom. The result is that the impact of the population boom was more pronounced in Wisconsin than the national average.
The Wisconsin population projections are based on the 2020 U.S. Census. They update the last population projections which were based on the 2010 Census and released in 2013.
In Minnesota, the population is also expected to plateau in coming years before declining, according to state demographer Susan Brower.
“Growth will continue into the next couple of decades, but the growth will be slower than it has been in the past,” she said.
Falling birth rates mean that natural growth of Minnesota’s population will stop sometime around 2040, Brower added. After that, any growth in the population will have to come from in-migration of new arrivals, according to the state’s projections.
“Any growth that we do have in 20 years, migration is going to play a really important piece of that,” she said.
